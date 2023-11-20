Union Pacific honour companies with first sustainability award

0 SHARES

Posted: 20 November 2023 | Emily Budgen |

The American railway company, Union Pacific, has honoured twelve companies with its first ever sustainability partner award.

Union Pacific Railroad recognised a dozen customers and suppliers with the railroad’s first ever 2023 Sustainability Partner Award. The award honours Union Pacific business partners who have demonstrated both leadership and progress towards achieving sustainability goals.

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers goods both families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states of the USA, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations.

“These companies share Union Pacific’s drive and commitment to finding sustainable ways of doing business that positively impacts our communities, employees and customers, while building a more sustainable tomorrow,” said Union Pacific President Beth Whited.

The award was open to all of Union Pacific’s customers and suppliers and was based on a company’s sustainability efforts, such as the use of innovative business practices to reduce their environmental impact. Also considered was a company’s track record of engaging and collaborating effectively with key stakeholders, including communities and business partners.

Union Pacific Customer Winners:

Union Pacific Supplier Winners:

The winners were honoured last week at an awards ceremony held at Union Pacific Center in Omaha, Nebraska, where they were given a chance to share their sustainability initiatives and projects.

“We were thrilled to spend a day with our business partners, learning about their forward-thinking initiatives and sharing ideas on how we can work together to make a difference for generations to come,” said Kenny Rocker, executive vice president – Marketing and Sales for Union Pacific Railroad.

Companies who are interested in applying for next year’s award should speak to their Union Pacific sales or supply representative.