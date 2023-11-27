Multi-million-pound upgrade work completed at Billingham station

Posted: 27 November 2023 | Emily Budgen |

A multi-million pound upgrade scheme has now been completed at Billingham station, as part of the government’s ‘Access for All’ program.

A multi-million-pound programme of upgrades to Billingham station has been completed delivering improvements to passengers’ journeys.

A new and improved bridge has been installed, connecting the station’s two platforms, and two state-of-the-art lifts have provided step-free access, improving the passenger experience for the thousands who use the station each year.

As part of the £3.6m project, the station’s platforms have been rebuilt and a series of car park and access route improvements have also been made, making it the station’s biggest upgrade in its more than 50-year history.

Network Rail has worked with partner organisations, including main contractor AmcoGiffen, and other local stakeholders to deliver the project.

The improvements are part of the Government’s Access for All scheme and the changes will allow for all passengers to travel by rail more easily.

“We’re thrilled that the upgrade work at Billingham station has been completed so that passengers can look forward to easier, more accessible journeys as they travel by train,” Zack Cocker, Sponsor on Network Rail’s North & East route, said. “We have worked closely with our partners and local stakeholders to deliver a station that will best suit the needs of the community that it will serve,” Cocker added.

“We are delighted to deliver this Access for All scheme at Billingham station on behalf of Network Rail with our supply chain and lead design partner AECOM,” Alan Sheffield, Operations Director, AmcoGiffen, said.

“The project also included full reconstruction of the island platform and enhanced drop-off and parking facilities. This work has revitalised the station and will improve functionality and inclusivity for passengers for many years to come,” Sheffield added.

“AECOM is proud to have worked as lead designer for AmcoGiffen on the reconstruction of Billingham Station, providing multi-disciplinary engineering services,” Steven Murdoch, AECOM’s UK and Ireland rail lead, said. “Our work included developing 3D BIM designs and station visualisations, promoting stakeholder engagement and collaboration with the team, as designs developed to a solution that provides improved access to the station,” Murdoch added.

“We look forward to building on our experience with AmcoGiffen and Network Rail on similar projects in the future.”