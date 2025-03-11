Railchap robot showcased in Oslo, revolutionising railway safety and reducing maintenance risks

Posted: 11 March 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Global Railway Review’s Editor, Elizabeth Jordan, witnessed a demonstration of the Railchap robot at a February 2025 event hosted by Siemens in Oslo, Norway.

Railchap demonstration, Oslo, Norway.

Railchap, by Railway Robotics, is a lightweight robot designed to travel on railways, reducing the need for human presence in hazardous areas and cutting the costs of inspection and light maintenance. Worker safety is always a top priority in railway maintenance, and the industry is increasingly investing in solutions that enhance safety. Currently, inspections are often carried out manually or using special-purpose rail-maintenance trains, exposing workers to risks. Railchap keeps “Boots Off Ballast,” ensuring safer operations for all involved.

