Union Pacific win ‘perfect score’ for inclusive workplace

Posted: 6 December 2023 | Emily Budgen |

Union Pacific Railroad have won a ‘perfect score’ from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for their commitment to workplace inclusivity.

Union Pacific Railroad won a perfect score for their inclusive workplace. The American rail company scored 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023-24 Corporate Equality Index, a leading national benchmark identifying companies with a strong track record of embracing LGBTQ+ equality in practices, policies, and benefits.

This is the second year in a row Union Pacific earned a 100% score.

“This award represents the hard work and relentless drive within Union Pacific to create a company culture that embraces diversity and inclusion as a strength and cultivates a workplace environment where all employees are treated with dignity and respect,” said Debra Schrampfer, Union Pacific Railroad’s Chief Diversity Officer.

To earn top marks, companies must meet the Corporate Equality Index’s criteria in four categories: workforce protections against discrimination, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility; and responsible citizenship.

“Today’s award reaffirms people who identify as LGBTQ+, and our allies, belong at Union Pacific,” said Ryan Kula, president of Union Pacific’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Employee Resource Group known as BRIDGES. “It also underscores the railroad’s commitment to building a workforce that reflects the communities in which their employees live and work.”