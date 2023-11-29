American freight company Union Pacific announce dividend

Posted: 29 November 2023 | Emily Budgen |

The American freight company, Union Pacific, have announced their dividend for the last quarter (2023 Q4) for this year.

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. The company operates in 23 western states, connecting its customers and communities to the global economy.

Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations.

According to the freight management group Rouvia, based in Germany, the CO2 emission emitted by rail freight varies depending on whether electric or diesel locomotives are being used. If the rail network is electrified, the CO2 emissions are lower, and there is potential for a green energy source. On average, a modern freight train emits 30g to 100g of CO2 per tonne and a kilometre of transportation.

The Board of Directors of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share on the company’s common stock, payable 28th December 2023, to shareholders of record on the 8th December 2023.

Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 124 consecutive years.