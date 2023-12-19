LTG Link trains to Riga will run daily, ticket sales are open

0 SHARES

Posted: 19 December 2023 | Emily Budgen |

LTG Link trains will now be running between Vilnius and Riga as part of a new international route. Tickets are now available to buy.

LTG Link, the passenger transport company of the LTG Group, is actively preparing for the launch of the new international Vilnius-Riga route. Daily direct trains will depart from Vilnius in the morning and from Riga in the afternoon. Tickets for the first trains are now available. A standard train ticket between the two capitals will cost €24 and customers will be able to choose between regular and first class.

“Today we start selling tickets for the first winter journey to Latvia with the first journey on 27th December. We have already completed the most important preparations and obtained the necessary permits, so we can announce the main details of the upcoming trips. The route will be convenient for everyone, including those with individual needs. The journey will not be too long – the estimated journey time will be competitive with cars, but instead of tiring driving, it will be possible to spend the journey time on oneself in a meaningful way, and the comfort and sustainability that will await passengers will be the kind of comfort and sustainability that only trains can offer,” says Gediminas Šečkus, LTG Link’s Acting CEO. ”

The route will be primarily aimed at providing sustainable international travel opportunities, so local travel services in Latvia will not be available on the Jelgava-Ryga section.

“LTG Link’s proposed route will be convenient for those planning one-day business trips to Latvia. The train will depart from Vilnius every day at 6am. 30 min., from Kaišiadorys – 7 am 14 min., from Šiauliai – 8:51 am, from Joniškis – 9.30 am. The train arrives in Jelgava at 10:06am and in Riga Central Station at 10:43am. From Riga to Vilnius the train leaves every day at 3:28pm and from Jelgava at 4:08pm. The train arrives in Šiauliai at 5:21pm and in Vilnius at 7:51pm,” Šečkus added.

The normal train journey between the two capitals is expected to take about 4 hours 15 minutes. The journey time may change slightly due to infrastructure improvement works. For the convenience of passengers, the new timetable also provides for a convenient transfer to the international train on the Kaunas-Vilnius route – the transfer is planned to take place at Kaišiadorys station.

Passengers will be able to travel on a modern Pesa 730 ML diesel train. Both the access to the train and its interior are adapted for people with individual needs and reduced mobility. The train is equipped with heating and ventilation, air conditioning. The train has 142 seats for passengers and 4 bicycle racks. Hot and cold snacks and drinks are available throughout the journey.

Passengers are invited to purchase tickets from today. The company recommends planning your trip to Riga well in advance, which is best done online on the company’s website www.LTGLink.lt and via the mobile app. For children up to 6 years old without taking a separate seat on the train, the trip will not cost anything, and children between the ages of 6 and 16 will be charged 30 percent discount.

The company has also recently updated the standard of customer service on its trains. To meet the needs of different passengers, all trains, both domestic and international, will now pay more attention to the quiet zone in first class carriages. The aim is to make travelling more comfortable for those who want to share their travel experience with their fellow passengers and to make the trains extremely quiet, with more spacious seating and dedicated power points for charging devices.

International travellers are reminded to carry their identity documents. Personal hand luggage and bicycles are allowed on this international route (with prior purchase of a transfer service). The fixed price for a bicycle on the entire route is EUR 10. As in Lithuania, travel to Riga will be pet-friendly, with a valid European pet passport and health and hygiene requirements. Small pets in special bags can travel free of charge, while larger pets can travel for a fixed fare of €5. LTG Link also offers international Eurail train tickets, so Eurail ticket holders can also travel between Lithuania and Latvia.