LTG Cargo to launch Kaunas–Lodz and Lodz–Duisburg intermodal rail routes this summer

Posted: 30 April 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

LTG Cargo expands intermodal network with new Lodz connections, boosting greener freight links between Lithuania, Poland, and Germany.

Credit: LTG Cargo

LTG Cargo, the freight arm of LTG Group, is strengthening its intermodal operations by adding Lodz as a stop on its existing Kaunas–Duisburg route. This move effectively launches two new services: Kaunas–Lodz and Lodz–Duisburg, with operations set to begin in June 2025 following trial runs.

Eglė Šimė, CEO of LTG Cargo, said: “As logistics change, there is an increasing need to combine different modes of transport to make the best use of their advantages. Intermodal transport, where semi-trailers or containers are transported by rail for long distances and by road for the last mile, solves the problems of driver shortages, road wear and tear, traffic safety and air pollution.”

The company will also provide first and last mile services in Lodz, supporting cargo delivery to final destinations. These services are already in place at LTG terminals in Kaunas and Duisburg. Lodz’s role as a key European rail hub will offer enhanced access to Polish ports and Italy via partner networks.

LTG Cargo began its Kaunas–Duisburg intermodal service in 2022 after linking the Kaunas Intermodal Terminal to the European 1435mm track gauge. The train runs three times weekly and can carry up to 36 containers or semi-trailers.

The company’s environmental commitment includes issuing annual Green Kilometre Certificates, showing businesses how much CO₂ they’ve avoided by choosing rail over road. In 2024 alone, LTG Cargo’s intermodal services reduced carbon emissions by over 30,000 tonnes — a figure expected to rise with the addition of the Lodz routes.

LTG Cargo, which also operates in Poland and Ukraine, provides a wide range of services including freight transport, logistics, loading, and rolling stock maintenance. With a 1,700-strong workforce, the company continues to focus on expanding sustainable freight transport solutions across Europe.