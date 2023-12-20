Jindal Stainless do training for rail workers at Jamalpur Workshop

0 SHARES

Posted: 20 December 2023 | Emily Budgen |

Jindal Stainless are now conducting on-hand training at Jamalpur Wagon Repair Workshop for railway officials.

Jindal Stainless, India’s largest stainless steel manufacturer, successfully concluded a comprehensive three-day training programme on stainless steel fabrication for over 30 Indian Railways officials at Jamalpur Wagon Repair Workshop (JWRW) in Bihar.

The training sessions included MIG welding, plasma cutting and the adept handling of stainless steel. Officials such as The Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineers, Waste Management personnel, and Senior Section Engineers actively participated in the sessions. The JWRW is recognized as Asia’s largest wagon repair facility. It holds the status of being not only the largest but also the oldest locomotive repair workshop, boasting the most diversified manufacturing activities within the Indian Railways.

In an appreciation letter written to Jindal Stainless, Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer, Eastern Railway, Abhinay Kumar, said: “We appreciate the efforts put forth by Jindal Stainless in conducting this programme. The Jamalpur workshop team definitely benefited from this. The information provided on cutting, welding, handling, advanced tools, etc. in regard to stainless steel was very informative. We would certainly like this program to be repeated in the future.”

Director, Corporate Affairs, Jindal Stainless, Vijay Sharma said: “Our commitment to skill development in the stainless steel ecosystem is reflected through such programmes. In three years, we have conducted over 400 similar training programmes, including railways and other industries, reaching approximately 18,000 fabricators across the country. We now plan to reach additional 5,000 individuals in the FY25. We are also steadfast in creating awareness about the diverse applications of stainless steel and ensuring the future preparedness of the entire supply chain.”

Jindal Stainless has created Stainless Academy, an initiative which serves as a platform for skill enhancement and academic collaboration. As a part of this initiative, the company has also signed MoUs with government polytechnic colleges across Odisha and Haryana. These initiative also include employability commitment. Stainless Academy is an integral part of the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the fabrication skills of individuals involved in the stainless steel ecosystem. The company’s approach involves a comprehensive strategy that focuses on strengthening both academia and the downstream industry through dedicated teams and resources.