Honours List includes figures from the rail industry

0 SHARES

Posted: 5 January 2024 | Emily Budgen |

The New Year Honours List was published last week in the Gazette and includes several figures from the railway industry.

This past week, several industry figures in the rail sector have been nominated in His Majesty King Charles’ New Years Honours List, including employees from Network Rail, SWR and Northern.

The UK Honours system has a rich history, starting with the Order of the Garter. King Edward III of England created this senior order of chivalry for men of a noble background as way of rewarding admirable actions or behaviour. Ladies of the Garter were soon appointed after the Order’s founding. Other honours were added over time by subsequent monarchs, such as the Order of the Thistle which was introduced by James II of England and James VII of Scotland, an award for Scottish nationals. George I likewise created The Most Honourable Order of Bath in 1725, which was later diversified with different classifications of the Order. These are the more recognisable Knight/Dame Grand Cross (GCB), Knight/Dame Commander (KCB/DCB), and the Companions (CB).

The List appeared in the London Gazette at the end of December with some companies, including train operators, issuing separate press releases.

Network Rail had three employees listed in the New Years Honours List. Ruth Busby was awarded an OBE, Alex Hamilton an MBE and Zoe Sookun will receive a BEM (British Empire Medal). Sookun has not only been commended for their services to railway, but also for their efforts for aid to Ukraine. Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine has meant that much infrastructure and transportation systems have been destroyed. This has not only affected the day-to-day transportation of passengers around the country, but also freight. 60% of freight in Ukraine is moved by rail, including movements of grain – one of Ukraine’s biggest exports.

Network Rail donated £10 million in an aid package to Ukraine, via Ukrzaliznytsia(Ukrainian Railways). Zoe Sookun was part of the plan to donate materials and parts for rebuilding and reconstruction. These included:

8 bridge spans

Bridge supports

4 heavy JCB construction machines to assist with grain export

Containers for grain export

Automated railway inspection equipment to examine bomb damage to train lines

Rapid tunnel repair system for fixing damaged railway tunnels

Andrew Haines, Network Rail’s chief executive, said: “Zoe’s dedication to supporting the delivery of the Rail Aid for Ukraine project has been inspiring. She represents the very best of us and richly deserves this recognition. Thank you for all your hard work and many congratulations!”

Zoe Sookun BEM said: “I am so proud to be recognised in the New Year’s Honours list for delivery of the £10m Rail Aid package into Ukraine. This was unlike anything I had ever managed; it was more than a project; it was a personal mission. I felt immense responsibility to succeed, having to quickly upskill in new areas to manage risks effectively, which was a little overwhelming at times, but knowing what we were delivering and why, kept me going until the end.

“What was achieved is not just a testament to one person, but to the amazing team of people that supported, encouraged, and remained dedicated throughout. From my colleagues at Network Rail, to the DfT, our amazing Supply Chain, and those at UZ (Ukrzaliznytsia – Ukraine’s equivalent to Network Rail), who worked tirelessly alongside me, to stringent timescales and through so many complexities, to deliver what will provide a lasting benefit to Ukraine.

“I cannot put in to words the emotions I felt when I visited the depot and saw the containers filled with bridging equipment being loaded on to the wagons. I could finally breathe a sigh of relief that we had done it! Being able to see the loaded trains leave and then travelling to Poland to sign over the aid to UZ will be a memory that I will hold on to for years to come.”

South Western Railway (SWR) have two colleagues receiving awards, both BEMs (British Empire Medals). Chico Coulibaly, SWR’s Regional Manager based at Waterloo and Sam Camfield, the Design Manager. Both were nominated for their exceptional work during the time of the late Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral.

Network Rail and SWR had to create a welcoming environment for a high volume of passengers, those travelling to the lying-in-state and for those travelling to the Queen’s funeral. Chico Coulibaly went above and beyond the call of duty, working many night shifts, supporting the station and the passengers through the momentous time.

Chico Coulibaly said: “I feel truly privileged and incredibly humbled to be recognised by His Majesty the King in the New Year Honours List. I would especially like to thank the teams who have worked alongside me (NR/SWR), because without such great people, many of these achievements would not have been possible. It was a very big team who worked exceptionally hard to ensure that Waterloo was prepared to welcome all the thousands of people who came to pay their respects to Her Majesty, and they are all to be congratulated as well.”

Sam Camfield: “I am delighted to have been nominated in the New Year Honours list for my part in making sure that South Western Railway’s stations honoured Her Majesty and for dressing Windsor and Eton Riverside station for the State Funeral. It was a major team effort, and everybody involved should be proud of themselves.”

Claire Mann, SWR’s Managing Director added: ““Our response to the death of Her Late Majesty The Queen was truly a team effort, and I’m really proud of the way SWR colleagues pulled together to both honour her memory, and deliver for our customers, at such a momentous period in our nation’s history.

“I’m delighted that the hard work of Chico and Sam in helping us to deliver our response has been recognised by His Majesty in the 2024 New Year Honours List. I would like to congratulate them on their British Empire Medals on behalf of everyone here at South Western Railway.”

SWR were not the only operator however, to have employees nominated in the published list. Richard Isaacs, the Regional Community and Sustainability Manager at Northern, has been a passionate advocate for rail in local communities, collaborating with the National Citizenship Service (NCS) to tackle crime and social isolation.

Richard Isaacs said: “It is a great honour to be included in King Charles’ New Year Honours list. Although I have received this award, I feel it is a reflection of everyone at Northern’s commitment to communities across the north.

“I would like to thank the Northern leadership team and our fantastic staff volunteers from across the business. Without such an amazing team behind me my work would not be possible.”

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern said: “This is amazing news and everyone at Northern is so very proud of Richard.

“He is a brilliant part of the team here at Northern and throughout his career he has made a huge difference to the communities we serve.”

Northern is the second largest train operator in the country, with nearly 2,000 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

The award ceremonies will be held at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, or the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Presentations are either by the monarch or a senior member of the royal family. Recipients of a BEM (British Empire Medal) will receive the award locally, from His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenants. They will then be invited to a Royal Garden Party. For all recipients, post-nominal initials can now be used.