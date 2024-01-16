Ermewa Ibérica: €17.3 million from Spanish Ministry of Transport

Posted: 16 January 2024 | Emily Budgen |

The Spanish Ministry of Transport has awarded Ermewa Ibérica €17.3 million in an attempt to try and lower their carbon emissions

The Spanish government will receive 70 billion euros from the “NextGenerationEU” program to reduce, among others, its carbon emissions. Ermewa, a European leader in railcars leasing, has been selected and granted 17.3 million euros by Spain’s Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Programs (MITMA) to strengthen and develop rail freight in the Spanish market.

Thanks to this subsidy, Ermewa Ibérica will invest in the production of 150 Shimmns wagons for coil transport, as well as 50 pocket wagons new generation – all scheduled for a delivery during 2024.

The 150 Shimmns wagons will be produced at the Inveho plant in Orval (France). The 50 pocket wagons, dedicated to the transport of semi-trailers, will be built in Spain, by Talleres Alegría, thus supporting the Spanish industrial sector.

The Company has also ordered other new wagons to Talleres Alegría, which will help boost the rail freight in Spain.

“Developing wagon manufacturing with Spanish industrial players is for us the most sustainable and optimal solution for the development of rail transport in Spain. The Spanish market is indeed specific due to its wider rail gauge, so it made more sense to collaborate with a renowned and high-quality Spanish industrial player. We are very proud to have been chosen to support Spain in its environmental transition. Indeed, this transition cannot happen without rail transport,” explained Peter Reinshagen, Managing Director of Ermewa.

The funds received by the Spanish Government are part of the “NextGenerationEU” program, a temporary instrument for recovery of over 800 billion euros aimed at helping repair the immediate economic and social damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Within this program, the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) offers grants and loans to support reforms and investments in EU member states.