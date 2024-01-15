Network Rail Consulting wins role in Californian high-speed project

Posted: 15 January 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Network Rail Consulting have won a key role in the California High-Speed Rail project, supporting the Authority until 2029.

Network Rail Consulting’s US subsidiary, Network Rail Consulting Inc, has been awarded a $73.2m (£57.5m) contract to provide systems engineering services to California’s High-Speed Rail Program.

The first dedicated high-speed railway in the USA, California’s high-speed network will see 200-mph trains linking the Los Angeles basin with San Francisco, with later branches to Sacramento and San Diego. With construction under way, Network Rail Consulting will directly support the California High-Speed Rail Authority’s Rail and Operations Delivery Branch in a partner role through to May 2029.

Network Rail Consulting Inc’s Chief Executive and Network Rail Consulting Global Managing Director, Nigel Ash, said “Having been involved in the development of the California High-Speed Rail Program since 2015, we’re delighted to have the opportunity to continue our support to the California High- Speed Rail Authority to help deliver this important investment that is poised to be one of the most transformative infrastructure programs in U.S. history.”

Services supported by Network Rail Consulting will include asset management, rail engineering support and oversight, design and construction operations and maintenance oversight, network integration and program compliance, start-up and commissioning, Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) certification, rule of applicability, system safety and security, and track, systems, and trainsets contracts commercial support.

Network Rail Consulting will be supported by international consultants, Egis and Ricardo, together with six local California companies, C2PM, D.R McNatty & Associates, Inc., GCM Consulting, Inc., Intueor Consulting, Inc., LOR Consulting Group LLC, and NSI Engineering, Inc.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority is responsible for planning, designing, building, and operating the high-speed network, which will eventually total 800 miles of railway with up to 24 stations. In addition, the Authority is working with regional partners to implement a statewide rail modernisation plan that will invest billions of dollars in local and regional rail lines to meet the State’s 21st century transportation needs.