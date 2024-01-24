Pandrol and Rosenqvist forge a new alliance

Rail infrastructure specialist Pandrol have forged a new alliance with rail equipment distributor Rosenqvist Rail.

The current technical director Jacob Landström will assume the role as Managing Director. The business will continue to operate as Pandrol AB during a transition period and then reclaim its original name Rosenqvist Rail.

As part of the deal, Pandrol will become the exclusive distributor of Rosenqvist Rail equipment for certain markets, i.e. UK, Ireland, France, Australia, with an ambition to expand business in many other markets as they continue to forge a strong technological partnership. The commercial agreement signed with Rosenqvist Group will also allow Pandrol to maintain its level of service with an end-to-end solution for its customers.

“This deal and the cooperative approach allow us to concentrate on excelling in the delivery of system solutions and to further develop our leadership in the market. With the support of the Rosenqvist Team, dedicated to and proficient in technical solutions, we can build upon our existing strengths and continue to lead in our field,” said Maria Nilsson, Head of Equipment and Control at Pandrol.

Anders Rosenqvist, founder of Rosenqvist Rail, expresses his comeback to the railway equipment business with great excitement and looks forward to supplying the market with high quality products together with the team in Hudiksvall. Anders is to contribute strategically from a board position.

–”Our robust collaboration with Pandrol, a renowned leader in its field, enables us to concentrate on delivering superior technical solutions. This focus is key in making trackwork globally safer and more efficient. Jointly, we are committed to upholding the highest standards of service, ensuring exceptional quality and reliability for our customers, regardless of their location,” said Anders Rosenqvist, founder of Rosenqvist Rail.