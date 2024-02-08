Rail Baltica railway construction: preparation for large-scale railway construction works

8 February 2024

Rail Baltica are about to start their next phase of railway construction, overseen by LTG Infra, in Lithuania.

LTG Infra, responsible for the construction of the Rail Baltica railway in the territory of Lithuania, has started consultations with the market regarding the planned procurement of the works of the construction of the superstructure of the railway track in the section from Kaunas towards the Latvian border.

“A nearly 170 km long railway line will be constructed towards Latvia, with passenger trains running at speeds of up to 249 km/h. Thus, this procurement is distinguished by its scope and technological requirements for future railway constructors. Our goal is to clarify the expectations and opportunities of potential market participants, listen to their insights and recommendations regarding the planned procurement, – says Dovydas Palaima, General Manager at LTG Infra Rail Baltica Management. – All this is very important when preparing the procurement conditions, which would not only meet our expectations and market opportunities, but also ensure the smooth performance of the contract.”

The market consultations are planned to take place for 1-2 months, and the procurement is preliminary to be announced in the first quarter of this year. The contractor will have to ensure the supply of materials, if necessary to install storage and assembly bases, carry out the work of the installation of ballast, rails, sleepers, switches, rail crossings and railway track stabilisation as well as finishing works. If necessary, the contractor will have to perform other necessary work.

Currently, the construction of the main railway line in the most mature section from Kaunas towards the Latvian border is already underway. The railway embankment (formation) and engineering structures are being built here in the section of almost 30 kilometres, and the construction of the longest railway bridge in the Baltic States over the Neris River is intensifying. In 2024, upon the signing of new works contracts, the construction of this section will become even more intensive.

Rail Baltica is the largest railway infrastructure project in the history of the Baltic States, which will lead to the development of an electrified European standard two-way railway connecting Warsaw, Kaunas, Vilnius, Panevėžys, Riga, Parnu and Tallinn. The total length of the Rail Baltica railway line in the Baltic States reaches 870 km: in Lithuania – 392 km, in Latvia – 265 km, in Estonia – 213 km.