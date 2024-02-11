Ford & Stanley announces two-year Gemini Rail partnership

Posted: 11 February 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Talent services and recruitment specialist Ford & Stanley have announced a two-year partnership with Gemini Rail.

Talent services specialist, Ford & Stanley Group is pleased to announce it has been awarded the exclusive recruitment partnership for Gemini Rail Services, one of the UK’s leading rolling stock maintenance and overhaul businesses. The recruitment provision and partnership will utilise all three recruitment businesses within the Ford & Stanley Group – Ford & Stanley TalentWise, Ford & Stanley Recruitment and Ford & Stanley Executive Search.

Operating from Wolverton Works near Milton Keynes, the world’s longest continually operating railway works since 1838 and home to the Royal Train since 1842, Gemini Rail Services offers a full range of market-leading vehicle overhaul and modernisation services. The two-year deal will see Ford & Stanley provide white-collar and executive search talent solutions, underpinning the rail firm’s ambition and strategy in a very exciting few years ahead.

Providing a wide range of services from multiple UK based service centres, Gemini Rail Services specialises in the areas of Maintenance, Modernisation, Incident Repair, Components & Spares, Design & Engineering and Managed Installations.

As part of this service offering is GemEco, Gemini Rail Services hub for the future development of new/hybrid technologies on existing rolling stock. Sitting at the forefront of rail industry innovation creating sustainable environmental options for the future, GemEco is aiming to place Gemini Rail on the map as the leading company for existing rail vehicle hybrid conversions.

Director Dan Taylor, alongside Head of Sales Jon Levers of Ford & Stanley, who worked closely with Gemini Rail Services stakeholders on the designing of a partnership bespoke to specific business needs, commented: “We could not be more excited to start 2024 with confirmation of this new partnership. With less money being invested in the building of new trains, it is expected there will be an increase in demand for modification and fleet improvement. With this upturn in the overhaul market, there has never been a more opportunistic time for those both in rail seeking an exciting career move and those from transferable industries to consider a career within UK rail industry. We’re thrilled to be working with such an established and well-respected business as Gemini Rail which draws on its rich rail heritage and deep-rooted culture of innovation spanning over a century. We look forward to help supporting Gemini Rail Services in becoming an employer of choice in the UK Rail industry.”