New Chief Executive expected for ACE and EIC

Posted: 7 February 2024 | Emily Budgen |

The Association for Consultancy and Engineering (ACE) and the Environmental Industries Commission (EIC) are expecting a new Chief Executive.

The Association for Consultancy and Engineering (ACE) and the Environmental Industries Commission (EIC) are preparing to announce the arrival of a new CEO to replace Stephen Marcos Jones, who leaves at the end of March 2024 to become chief executive of OPITO International.

Sarah Prichard, chair of ACE, said:

“The Board began its recruitment process last year and we have been very encouraged by the calibre of applicants keen to become our new CEO. We expect to announce that appointment very soon.

“Since joining us two years ago, Stephen has played a pivotal role in stabilising and rebuilding the organisation post-pandemic. Under his leadership, ACE’s corporate strategy, Blueprint, has been established and sets out our clear direction to 2025. We now have a new governance system, a sound financial position, and a strong leadership team.

“ACE is now in a secure and confident position, poised for continued growth in 2024. Dave Campbell is the new Director of Membership Services and he is already making a big impact in terms of increasing membership engagement. Guto Davies, as Director of Policy, is right at the forefront of all relevant policy issues and will be a key influencer in a critical General Election year. Natasha Boyle, Director of Communications and Marketing, is making sure that external stakeholders and all our people are fully informed and kept up to date on new developments at ACE. We are in good hands.

“Stephen is leaving on very good terms with the organisation, and we are grateful to him for everything he has achieved and wish him success in his future role.”

Philippa Spence, chair of the EIC, said:

“The EIC is preparing for a busy year ahead, with sustainability issues likely to play a major role in the debates throughout a general election. EIC members have the knowledge and expertise to advise, guide and facilitate the delivery of green growth within our economy, and we look forward to working closely with a new CEO to drive forward that contribution.”

