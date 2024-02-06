Support Railway Mission’s vital work through payroll giving

0 SHARES

Posted: 6 February 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Railway Mission are appealing to followers to make a donation via payroll giving, so they may continue to offer pastoral care.

February is Payroll Giving Month and Railway Mission is asking the railway family to support the charity’s chaplaincy team’s vital work by setting up a regular donation through their salary.

With payroll giving, donations to Railway Mission are taken monthly from supporters’ pay before income tax is deducted – meaning the charity receives more money at no extra cost to the giver – and it is simple to set up.

Donations help to support the charity’s chaplains offer face-to-face year-round support, especially during an individual’s time of loneliness, stress, depression, bereavement or illness.

“Every year, more and more individuals rely on our chaplaincy team for pastoral support, often in times of extreme personal distress,” explains Liam Johnston, Railway Mission Executive Director.

“The generous support of our donors and fundraisers means our chaplains are able to offer a listening ear, a friendly chat, a shoulder to cry on, or a word of prayer to anyone who needs it.

“Donations from regular giving means we have guaranteed money coming in every month to continue to provide Railway Mission‘s services and help us plan for the future.

“Payroll giving enables you to help fund our chaplaincy team to support the railway family navigate life’s journey every time you are paid.

“For example, if you are a standard rate tax payer, donating £10 a month only costs you £8 because payroll giving donations are deducted before tax, so we receive more money at no extra cost to you.

“It’s simple – Railway Mission receives a regular income and because your donation is tax-free it goes further and costs you less.”

First Group and Arriva employees can easily set up a payroll giving monthly donation via the Railway Mission website donate page. The page also has a link to email Network Rail’s Charity Department which can help their staff with payroll giving.

Employees of other rail companies and operators should contact their employer directly.

Railway Mission is a national charity which provides a regionally-based chaplaincy service aiming to be an impartial ‘friend’ to those who work on the railway. Regardless of faith, gender, sexual orientation or position in the industry, chaplains offer face-to-face year-round support, especially during an individual’s time of loneliness, stress, depression, bereavement or illness.

A Christian faith-based charity, Railway Mission offers pastoral care to the entire railway community and members of the public affected by rail operations.

For more information about Railway Mission and its work visit www.railwaymission.org.