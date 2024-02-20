Café Kyiv’s “Ukraine meets Europe” event fuels support for Ukraine

Posted: 20 February 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Ahead of the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, ALLRAIL’s Global Ukraine Rail Task Force have offered support.

Yesterday, the annual “Ukraine meets Europe” event was held at Café Kyiv in Berlin, Germany. This gathering, occurring just a few days before the second anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, served as a reminder of the enduring spirit of the Ukrainian people.

The Co-Chair of the Global Ukraine Rail Task Force (‘GURFT‘), Nick Brooks, was one of the speakers, highlighting the role of the GURFT in collecting donations for food supplies and drinking water delivered to Ukrainian railway workers and their families at the frontline of the War.

Next, the GURFT is collecting money to transport urgent medical supplies collected in other parts of the world to the medical facilities of Ukrainian Railways.

In light of this, we urge the global community to further support these efforts by donating generously. Contributions in EUR, GBP, USD, and other leading currencies can be made through our verified charity partner, United Way / WE AID:

https://www.we-aid.org/en/initiatives-2/allrail-support-ukraine-rail-task-force/