ORR authorises upgrades at Reading West station ahead of opening

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has authorised upgrades at Reading West railway station, ahead of their entry into service.

The upgrades include a new station building with ticket office and ticket machines, with new signage, lighting, and CCTV throughout.

ORR’s authorisation confirms that the project has met standards covering health and safety, accessibility, environmental protection, technical compatibility, and reliability and availability. ORR authorises new railway stations like Reading West as part of its duty to authorise infrastructure and rolling stock that are new or have had a major upgrade or renewal.

ORR has worked with Great Western Railway from the outset of the project to guide them through the authorisation process, ensuring that important checks and surveys are carried out.

Figures published by ORR show that over 280,000 people used the station between April 2022 and March 2023.

Steve Fletcher, Deputy Director for Civil Engineering and Asset Management at ORR, said:

“We’re pleased to have played our part in getting Reading West’s upgrades ready to open. Our team worked alongside Great Western Railway to advise them on the authorisation process, just as we do for new trains and infrastructure across the country.”

Tom Pierpoint, Business Development Portfolio Director at Great Western Railway, said:

“We are delighted to have the ORR sign off for Reading West. We have seen the success of Reading Green Park, which was also a partnership project with Reading Borough Council and Thames Valley Berkshire LEP, and we are now looking forward to opening the station in the coming weeks, once all the final fitments and arrangements are in place.”