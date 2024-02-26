Caroline Brill appointed Unipart Marketing Director
Posted: 26 February 2024 | Emily Budgen | No comments yet
Unipart have appointed a new Marketing Director, Caroline Brill.
Caroline Brill has been appointed Marketing Director at Unipart, the supply chain solutions and performance improvement technologies partner.
As a member of the Executive Leadership Team reporting to Chief Executive Officer Darren Leigh, Caroline is responsible for leading the development and execution of Unipart’s branding, marketing, go-to-market activities and external communications.
Caroline joins Unipart with more than 20 years’ experience in branding, marketing and communications gained from in-house roles and consultancies including Intertek, BAE Systems, Inchcape, FTI Consulting and SustainCERT. Her last three roles have been newly-created marketing leadership roles, where she has established brand, marketing and communications functions to deliver strategic value and commercial growth.
Darren Leigh, Unipart Chief Executive Officer, said: “Our brand and marketing is central to the success of Unipart’s growth strategy and roadmap, to bring all the strengths of our company together under a strong, instantly-recognisable brand that has the confidence and trust of some of the world’s most demanding customers.
“Caroline has a proven track record of developing and implementing commercial, measurable strategies and programmes across many sectors including automotive, defence, logistics and retail. I am delighted to welcome Caroline and look forward to the impact her role and function will deliver.”
Caroline Brill, Unipart Marketing Director, said: “Unipart has an incredibly rich heritage and strong brand, offering a wide range of products, services and solutions to a wide range of customers in a diverse range of sectors. It’s an incredibly exciting time in Unipart’s evolution to join, and I look forward to working with Darren and the team to drive growth and cement Unipart’s reputation as a leading supply chain solutions and performance improvement technologies partner in the marketplace.”
More Like This
South African Transnet to open up third-party rail access from April
RIA scoops three awards, including Trade Association of the Year
LTG Cargo has completed its first test run through Latvia to Estonia
Related organisations
BAE Systems, FTI Consulting, Inchcape, Intertek, SustainCERT., Unipart