Caroline Brill appointed Unipart Marketing Director

Posted: 26 February 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Unipart have appointed a new Marketing Director, Caroline Brill.

Caroline Brill has been appointed Marketing Director at Unipart, the supply chain solutions and performance improvement technologies partner.

As a member of the Executive Leadership Team reporting to Chief Executive Officer Darren Leigh, Caroline is responsible for leading the development and execution of Unipart’s branding, marketing, go-to-market activities and external communications.

Caroline joins Unipart with more than 20 years’ experience in branding, marketing and communications gained from in-house roles and consultancies including Intertek, BAE Systems, Inchcape, FTI Consulting and SustainCERT. Her last three roles have been newly-created marketing leadership roles, where she has established brand, marketing and communications functions to deliver strategic value and commercial growth.

Darren Leigh, Unipart Chief Executive Officer, said: “Our brand and marketing is central to the success of Unipart’s growth strategy and roadmap, to bring all the strengths of our company together under a strong, instantly-recognisable brand that has the confidence and trust of some of the world’s most demanding customers.

“Caroline has a proven track record of developing and implementing commercial, measurable strategies and programmes across many sectors including automotive, defence, logistics and retail. I am delighted to welcome Caroline and look forward to the impact her role and function will deliver.”

Caroline Brill, Unipart Marketing Director, said: “Unipart has an incredibly rich heritage and strong brand, offering a wide range of products, services and solutions to a wide range of customers in a diverse range of sectors. It’s an incredibly exciting time in Unipart’s evolution to join, and I look forward to working with Darren and the team to drive growth and cement Unipart’s reputation as a leading supply chain solutions and performance improvement technologies partner in the marketplace.”