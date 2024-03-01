Recommended

Hot off the press!: Global Railway Review Issue 1
READ NOW: In Depth Focus: Rail Interiors
DOWNLOAD NOW: 2023 media planner
LIVE WEBINAR: Is the Rail Industry ready for ‘Mag-stripe Zero’? | 10 April 13:30 BST
WATCH NOW: Video Interview with Nomad Digital’s John Voyatzis
news

ALLRAIL react to Danske Statsbaner (DSB)’s profit announcement

Posted: 1 March 2024 | | No comments yet

ALLRAIL have released a statement responding to Danish operator Danske Statsbaner (DSB)’s recent profit announcement.

allrail danske statsbaner

ALLRAIL has released this statement:

This month, Danish state-owned passenger rail operator Danske Statsbaner (‘DSB’) reported increased “profits” and ridership for the fiscal year 2023.

However, DSB’s “profits” are in fact a fake profit margin that is ‘earned’ from a countrywide Public Service Obligation (‘PSO’) contract that was directly awarded by the Danish government without the benefits of a competitive tender (which would have achieved a lower cost for taxpayers and higher quality for passengers).

Instead, there is a much better option: rail market opening in Denmark.

In essence, DSB’s profits do not come from being a competitive business; instead, they are baked into an exclusive deal negotiated with its owner, the government, and subsidised by the taxpayer – at an astonishing “3.25 billion Danish Kroner per year”.

But is there really a need for a huge subsidised PSO contract – for all of Denmark? On the contrary: there are multiple indications that many routes could already be commercially viable; for example: 

  • Demand is strong with up to “49% more travellers” on specific routes compared to 2019 – the last year before Covid – and the growing willingness by Danes to use rail travel
  • There are independent operators who have applied to offer commercial services within Denmark – without any taxpayer subsidy 

ALLRAIL’s Policy Officer Salim Benkirane says: “In reality, the only profit-earning that DSB knows is lobbying its owner for exclusive taxpayer funded contracts. Instead, it is an open market that would reduce ticket prices – without wasting billions of Danish Kroner in taxpayer money.

The Danish government should spend that money on other much more worthy things – such as improving the rail infrastructure – and not on one single rail operator.”

More Like This

Norfolk Southern statement on board of directors nominations

Amtrak officials issue update on Frederick Douglass Tunnel Program

Rail travel is almost nine times greener than by car on the Top 100 business routes new figures show