UNIFE announces Enno Wiebe as its new Director General

0 SHARES

Posted: 12 March 2024 | Emily Budgen |

The European Rail Supply Industry Association, UNIFE, have announced their new Director General, Enno Wiebe, for June 2024.

The Presiding Board of UNIFE, the European Rail Supply Industry Association, has appointed Enno Wiebe as the new UNIFE Director General. Enno Wiebe will take up his duties on 1 June 2024, succeeding Philippe Citroën after holding the position since June 2011.

Prior to being appointed, Enno Wiebe was the Technical Director of the Community of European Railway and Infrastructure Companies (CER) preceded by a career in railways both at international and national level. At CER, he supervised the work of the technical domain and managed the association’s role as representative body vis-à-vis the European Commission and the European Union Agency for Railways.

Michael Peter, Chair of the UNIFE Presiding Board and CEO of Siemens Mobility: “It is with great pleasure that we welcome Enno Wiebe as the new Director General of UNIFE. As 2024 will see a new European institutional cycle, we need to emphasise that rail is a key element to meet Europe’s ambitious climate and industrial challenges. I am confident that Enno and UNIFE will continue to strengthen and connect the complete ecosystem of our rail community. On behalf of all UNIFE members, I would like to express our thanks and gratitude to Philippe Citroën. As our former Director General, he played a key role in major advancements for our sector, such as Shift2Rail, the 4th Railway Package, and ensuring our industry’s interests are considered in the EU legislation.”

Enno Wiebe, appointed UNIFE Director General: “I am very grateful to be entrusted with the leadership of UNIFE and its incredibly important work for the European Rail Supply Industry. It is an honour to continue the good work that has been done and an impulse to build on that to further improve the worldwide railway systems. Looking ahead, 2024 is a crucial year to drive the agenda for our industry, even more so with the upcoming EU elections and new interlocutors.”