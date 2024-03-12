Recommended

Alstom to host RedCabin’s Railway Interior Innovation Summit 2024

Posted: 12 March 2024 | | No comments yet

Alstom are sponsoring and hosting RedCabin’s annual Railway Interior Innovation Summit for 2024, held in Montreal, Canada.

redcabin alstom

RedCabin today announces that the Railway Interior Innovation Summit 2024 will take place from 16- 18 April at Hôtel Place d’Armes, Montréal, and will be hosted by Alstom

Attended by decision-makers in train interiors – from manufacturers, operators, designers, suppliers, associations and government agencies – the three-day summit aims to enhance collaboration across the entire value chain to better passenger experience, with the United States in particular making headlines with its efforts to revive railroad travel amid a push to lower emissions. 

The summit will provide delegates with the opportunity to explore the major challenges and trends faced by the railway interior industry, including the evolution of train interiors, sustainability, collaboration and the passenger experience. On day one, delegates will be treated to an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the Alstom facility. 

Speaking about the upcoming summit, Monica Wick, founder and CEO at RedCabin, adds: “With more passengers turning to rail as an evolving and sustainable form of travel, it’s exciting to be heading to Montreal to hear industry leading discussions about the future of the rail. The Railway Interior Innovation Summit continues to be a place of innovation and collaboration, sharing expertise and experiences – making the industry more enjoyable, convenient, sustainable and flexible – for both operators and passengers.” 

The Railway Interior Innovation Summit 2024 is sponsored by: Sekisui Kydex, Senoplast, Perrone, SkyPaxxx, OMER S.p.A, LPA Lighting Systems, PriestmanGoode, Metzo GmbH. 

For more information and to download the full summit agenda, please visit: https://railway-interior-innovation-canada.redcabin.de/ 

