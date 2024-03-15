Porterbrook and GB Railfreight order 50 Greenbrier box wagons

Porterbrook and GB Railfreight are committed to their expansion of UK freight capacity, ordering 50 new box wagons, made by Greenbrier.

The deal marks continued investment into the rail freight sector, adding to the existing 100 intermodal twin wagons and 50 box wagons delivered to the UK rail network since 2022.

The new wagons, arriving in the UK in Q3 2024, will replace aging assets while also enabling an increase in the nation’s rail freight capacity.

Supporting the expected growth in freight for the construction sector, GB Railfreight will operate these wagons to transport bulk construction materials such as ballast and stone.

Liam Day, Commercial Director of GB Railfreight, said: “Working in partnership with Porterbrook, we’re modernising our fleet by investing in 50 brand new box wagons. These will drive further growth of the business and allow us to deliver more materials to key construction projects across the country.

“Each of these new box wagons can move up to 77 tonnes of bulk material, which means that one of our trains can take up to 129 HGVs off our congested roads, pushing Britain closer to net zero.”

Mark Wyborn, Head of Freight and Route Services at Porterbrook, said: “We are delighted to continue our journey with GB Railfreight and the rail freight sector.

This deal highlights our ongoing commitment to investing in rail freight for the long-term and to providing affordable, innovative and sustainable freight rolling stock to the UK’s railway.”

John Brown, Sales Director at Greenbrier, said: “We are thrilled to receive a new order for JNA box wagons from two of our valued customers, showcasing their confidence in our industry leading solutions. This order highlights Greenbrier dedication to the UK Rail industry providing reliable and efficient rolling stock to meet the evolving needs of our clients”

Data from The Office of Road and Rail (ORR) shows freight volumes in construction increased by 16%, reaching 1.44 billion net tonne kilometres from 1 July to 30 September 2023, the highest value since the time series began in April 1998. This data, combined with the Government’s ambitious 2050 target to grow rail freight by at least 75%, means there is an excellent growth scenario for the industry.