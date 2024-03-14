Captrain Italia and RAILPOOL strengthen their partnership in Italy

Captrain Italia and RAILPOOL have strengthened their partnership in Italy even further by reaching an important agreement.

On 29 February 2024 RAILPOOL, one of Europe’s leading rail vehicle leasing companies for electric locomotives, and Captrain Italia (“Captrain”) reached an important agreement that further strengthens their partnership in Italy.

Under this agreement, Captrain will sell to RAILPOOL its fleet of 13 Alstom Traxx DC3 locomotives with Last Mile module, which RAILPOOL will subsequently lease to Captrain on a long-term contract.

This agreement will allow Captrain to consolidate its fleet strategy, being able to benefit from a long-term agreement including full-service maintenance by RAILPOOL. The 13 locomotives will be added to the 19 units already leased to Captrain by RAILPOOL, with eight locomotives to be delivered starting from the second half of 2024.

Mauro Pessano, CEO of Captrain Italy says: “The partnership with RAILPOOL allows us to move forward expeditiously in our fleet renewal plan, which is almost complete. Our customers will benefit from locomotives with the best performance in terms of traction, reliability and cost. In addition to being able to count on the Last Mile and the best readiness for the upcoming ERTMS implementation.”

Alberto Lacchini, General Manager RAILPOOL Italia says: “With this agreement RAILPOOL confirms its commitment to the Italian market, further strengthening its position as the local leading rental company with the largest fleet of Alstom Traxx DC3 Last Mile locomotives in Italy.”

Once fully operational, Captrain will therefore be able to benefit from a homogeneous fleet of 32 locomotives managed by RAILPOOL, with obvious benefits in terms of operational management.