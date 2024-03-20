Lithuanian Railways uses IVU.rail

1 SHARES

Posted: 20 March 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Lithuanian Railways, LTG Link, a subsidiary of Lietuvos Geležinkeliai (LTG), have partnered with IVU.rail for new technological advances.

LTG Link, the passenger transport subsidiary of the Lithuanian national railway company Lietuvos Geležinkeliai (LTG), has committed itself to increasing passenger numbers by 50% before 2030. By then, 8 million passengers will be using Lithuania’s regional and national train networks each year. This commitment has been the driving force behind the company’s dedication not only to technological and operational efficiency, but also to tried-and-tested IT standards such as IVU.rail. Thanks to its “one-stop-shop” approach, IVU’s software solutions provide centralised support in hosting and operations management at LTG Link.

Efficient vehicle planning and employee satisfaction are just two key successes for LTG Link since introducing IVU.rail. In fact, with IVU’s standard software for integrated resource planning, duty schedules can be organised flexibly and transparently. Establishing a control centre at national level was a particular highlight of this project: not only will it help to ensure reliable operations, but it also means that disruptions can be responded to anywhere and in real time, and that passengers will receive relevant, up-to-the-minute information.

“IVU’s many years of experience and integrative approach fit in with Lithuania’s strategy to use established European standards and processes to expand rail transport across the Baltic region. LTG Link has undergone a complete digital transformation, and IVU’s integrated planning and dispatch system has played a pivotal role here”, says Domantas Grigas, Head of Train operations – UAB LTG Link, and adds “We managed to eliminate the human error factor in planning thanks to IVU“.

Oliver Grzegorski, Head of the Rail Division at IVU Traffic Technologies, is delighted with the co-operation’s success: “With LTG Link, we have gained an important customer in the Baltic States. Here at IVU, we are proud that one of the most recognised brands in passenger transport in the Baltics has opted for our solutions. Our customised IVU.xpress process for planning and implementation helped us to go live within less than a year after the specification.”