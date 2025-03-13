Huawei launches intelligent solutions for transport at MWC Barcelona

Huawei has unveiled a comprehensive suite of intelligent transformation solutions as part of its broader strategy to accelerate industrial intelligence across multiple industries.

The announcements came during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2025, where the company showcased 83 global transformation showcases spanning 71 key scenarios.

The company launched 10 major solutions jointly developed with partners, including the Smart Railway Yard & Station Solution and Intelligent Multi-level Port Operation Management Solution.

Much of the focus of the event was on the digital transformation of industry, with Leo Chen, Huawei’s Corporate Senior Vice President and President of Enterprise Sales, outlining four key pathways the company believes are essential to accelerating what it calls ‘intelligent transformation’. “Firstly, we must deeply integrate technologies into industry scenarios and build a target ICT architecture for industrial intelligent transformation based on industry requirements, pain points and development stages,” Chen stated.

The other pathways include building advanced AI-oriented infrastructure to support exponential growth in AI workloads, developing high performance AI products that seamlessly integrate with open-source models and training ICT talent in a more targeted manner.

These solutions could significantly impact transport operations by addressing persistent challenges in real-time operations management, passenger flow optimisation and infrastructure monitoring.

AI infrastructure for transport environments

Huawei’s new AI inference appliances, which support over 50 mainstream large models, are designed to make advanced AI capabilities more accessible to transport sector customers. By simplifying deployment, the company aims to lower the adoption barrier for intelligent applications in complex operational environments.

The Huawei Enterprise Business exhibition area at MWC featured three themes: Accelerating Industrial Intelligence, Innovative ICT Infrastructure, and Partner Collaboration for Mutual Success. The showcase highlighted integration of digital and intelligent technologies, including those specifically developed for transport applications.

Talent development key to success

A significant component of Huawei’s strategy involves addressing the talent shortage that often hampers digital transformation efforts in sectors like transportation. The company announced two new talent development initiatives: the Industry Elites in the ICT Classroom Programme for enterprise customers and the Leading ICT Talent Cultivation Programme for universities.

These programmes aim to cultivate professionals who can bridge the gap between industry-specific challenges and technological solutions – a critical need as airports increasingly rely on integrated digital systems.

Industry challenge data

Data presented at the summit highlighted that 83% of digital transformation projects stumble due to failures in data products, while 52% of enterprise systems cannot access or integrate with intelligent platforms.

According to Huawei, its approach attempts to address these challenges by focusing on eliminating operational silos and establishing clear security frameworks – particularly important for airport environments where security protocols must seamlessly integrate with operational efficiency.

Intelligent transformation in the real world

Several customers from adjacent industries provided testimonials about their experiences with Huawei’s intelligent transformation solutions. Gil Brasileiro Fernandes, ICT Services Manager at Petrobras, noted: “Digital innovation is not just a choice, but the path to a more efficient, safer and sustainable future.”

The principles outlined by Petrobras – investing in robust infrastructure, prioritising solutions that enhance efficiency and safety, and transforming connectivity into a competitive advantage – align closely with the priorities of transport customers.