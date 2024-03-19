SNCF Reseau’s FRMCS projects

0 SHARES

Posted: 19 March 2024 | Emily Budgen |

SNCF Reseau have provided an update on their upcoming and in the works FRMCS projects, including their work with numerous suppliers.

Credit: SNCF

Within the context of FRMCS deployment, SNCF Réseau is carrying out Research & Development projects in partnership with manufacturers (Siemens, Alstom, Kontron, Thalès, Nokia, etc.) and other European infrastructure managers (the Austrian OEBB, the Swiss SBB, the German DB InfraGO, the Spanish ADIF and the Dutch ProRail):