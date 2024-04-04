Recommended

COMMENT: SilverRail VP David Pitt reacts to UK rail strikes

Posted: 4 April 2024 | | No comments yet

SilverRail’s UK Rail VP David Pitt has issued his reaction to the upcoming UK rail strikes, held by the ASLEF union.

david pitt strikes

“The ongoing labour disputes across the rail sector represent a complex situation, and right now there is no clear route forward. It is however obvious to all that the current impasse is doing immeasurable damage to the public’s perception of UK train travel.

“The impact of the strikes continues to undermine passenger need for a reliable, accessible and supportive rail service – indeed SilverRail’s own research found that a fifth of the UK named delays and cancellations among their top three reasons for avoiding rail.

“While both sides work hard to find a solution, it’s vital that customer experience is not compromised – as we know that one bad experience can put people off services forever.

“Making rail the first choice for UK passengers must be the shared goal of everyone involved – and if the sector wants to achieve that then all parties, including the government, unions, operators and retailers, must work together to find a viable solution that delivers dependable and affordable travel. Only then will the public be keen to return to rail, and the industry can once again set off at full steam.”

