COMMENT: Darren Caplan responds to Network Rail’s CP7 delivery plan

0 SHARES

Posted: 3 April 2024 | Emily Budgen |

The Railway Industry Association’s Darren Caplan has issued a reaction to Network Rail’s CP7 delivery plan.

Commenting on Network Rail’s delivery plan for Control Period 7 from April 2024 to March 2029, Railway Industry Association Chief Executive Darren Caplan said:

“The Railway Industry Association welcomes the publication this week of Network Rail’s strategic priorities over the next five years, and its emphasis on boosting the performance and reliability of the rail network in the next Control Period, CP7.

“RIA member companies from across the rail supply chain stand ready to support the delivery of the key work streams in the various NR regions, and will work closely with NR to improve the railway’s climate resilience.

“However, as we have regularly said, a rail investment strategy needs to include a comprehensive enhancements plan, given the significant infrastructure upgrades which lie ahead. We again urge the Government to publish a plan which sets out which rail schemes in Network North, the Integrated Rail Plan for the North & Midlands, and the Rail Network Enhancements Pipeline it intends to bring forward over the next five years. Doing so will enable NR and rail suppliers to ensure they are ready to carry out and co-ordinate both renewals and enhancements work in CP7, in a way which delivers maximum value to both rail customers and taxpayers.”