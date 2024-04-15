Amtrak releases its fourth annual diversity report

Posted: 15 April 2024 | Emily Budgen |

The American operator, Amtrak, has released its fourth annual diversity report, showing a greater diversity in their workforce.

Amtrak released its 2023 Annual Diversity Report showcasing the company’s representation data across all levels and departments through Fiscal Year (FY) 2023. The report measures progress against annual and long-term goals and outlines future initiatives for FY24.

“Each of us brings a different life experience. We are stronger when those voices are heard,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Robert Grasty. “As we see results — in the diversity of our new hires, in our retention of employees and the growth of diverse representation in our workforce – we continue to evolve. While there is always work to be done, I’m proud to be part of a team that’s committed to moving the organisation and industry forward.”

The report highlights the company’s efforts in people, workplace and the community. It also features the Amtrak Diversity in Action pledge that challenges everyone at Amtrak to take action by supporting inclusive environments, learn by taking unconscious bias training and engage with each other, resources and leaders. Highlights from the report show increases in:

Diverse representation: Amtrak’s total workforce of 22,658 people includes over 12,500 diverse employees

Candidate diversity: Progress in Amtrak’s candidate-to-job offer pipeline has led to more offers and acceptance from diverse candidates

Diverse talent pipelines: Through a concentrated effort in the promotion and succession planning process, Amtrak exceeded goals with 55% of promotions that include diverse talent in FY23

Employee participation in Employee Resource Groups (ERGs): Over 60% year-over-year membership growth in ERGs, which offer camaraderie, personal and professional development opportunities

Rebuilding core infrastructure and fleets, enhancing station facilities, modernizing the customer experience, and delivering Amtrak service to millions of customers in new markets across this country is critical to America’s future. These efforts can be enhanced by leaning into employees’ diverse talents, skills and experiences.

Amtrak has grown the team to more than 22,000 people as Amtrak continues to connect more people and places, in communities all across America. For more information about Amtrak’s commitment to diversity, inclusion and belonging, please visit amtrak.com/diversity.