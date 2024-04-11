Elvis Beric appointed Managing Director of Vogel & Plötscher

Posted: 11 April 2024 | Emily Budgen

Elvis Beric has been appointed the new Managing Director of Vogel & Plötscher, the hand-held machine integrated measuring technology company.

Elvis Beric is now the new Managing Director of measuring device specialist Vogel & Plötscher GmbH & Co. KG (V&P). In this role, the 45-year-old from Baden-Württemberg replaces long-standing V&P owner and Managing Director Rolf Herter, who is retiring.

As a B2B expert, Beric brings industry expertise and his knowledge of international markets to further drive V&P’s growth: “Customers have valued V&P for decades for the precision and reliability of its measuring devices and for its agility in product development. These qualities will continue to be crucial in the future in order to survive in increasingly digitalised and international markets.”

With 60 employees, V&P produces hand-held and machine-integrated measuring technology for track construction at the company site in Breisach. With the experience gained from 60 years of development work, the company is now one of the leading manufacturers of track measurement technology worldwide. V&P also develops and builds customised electric disc motors. V&P is a member of the Robel Group.