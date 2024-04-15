Rail Baltica attends Connecting Europe Days 2024

Posted: 15 April 2024 | Emily Budgen |

The multinational rail infrastructure project, Rail Baltica, was represented at the Connecting Europe Days 2024 summit last week.

During the Connecting Europe Days 2024 in Brussels, Belgium, Rail Baltica was represented by all its delivery organisations: the central coordinator, the national implementing bodies, and the responsible ministries. This flagship event for European mobility brought together over 3200 delegates from 80 countries to discuss concrete measures and exchange best practices for creating a sustainable, smart, and resilient transport and mobility network in Europe.

Marko Kivila, Chairperson of the Management Board and interim CEO of RB Rail AS, the project’s central coordinator, expressed delight at the project’s participation, stating, “We had a very successful Connecting Europe Days 2024. It was great to meet so many partners and friends from the EU institutions and similar projects like Rail Baltica, network, exchange ideas, and plan for next cooperation possibilities.”

Organised by the EU’s Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport jointly with the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU, the event provided a platform for Rail Baltica to underscore its importance in the context of European transportation infrastructure. As discussions revolved around launching new European Transport Corridors, enhancing resilience to climate change, fostering connectivity with neighboring countries, and exploring funding opportunities for infrastructure projects, Rail Baltica’s presence resonated profoundly.

“Rail Baltica was proud to be among them,” emphasised Kivila, “and pleased to see such interest from the network, which emphasises the project’s commitment to transform regional connectivity and contribute to the broader European vision of a sustainable and integrated transportation network.”