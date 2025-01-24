Lumo drives Innovation with new Senior Appointment

Posted: 24 January 2025

Newcastle-based train operator Lumo has announced the strategic appointment of Rachel Firth as Customer Experience and Innovation Manager, reinforcing its commitment to delivering transformative growth and setting new industry standards in modern rail travel.

Firth has more than two decades of leadership experience spanning the rail, road, and aviation sectors. Her appointment brings unparalleled expertise and a proven track record of driving change and innovation.

Rachel’s deep industry knowledge positions her as a pivotal figure in shaping Lumo’s future as a leader in sustainable and customer-centric rail travel.

Firth’s mandate at Lumo is to redefine customer experience by leveraging cutting-edge technology, actionable insights, and a relentless focus on inclusivity and sustainability. This appointment marks a significant milestone in Lumo’s journey to deliver seamless, high-quality services while cementing its reputation as a bold innovator in the transportation sector since launching less than four years ago.

Commenting on her new role, Rachel said: “I’m thrilled to join the Lumo team at such an exciting time. Lumo has built a strong reputation for innovation and putting customers at the heart of everything it does. I’m particularly passionate about driving diversity and inclusivity within the rail industry and inspiring more women to consider a career in rail.

“It’s vital that we create opportunities for all and showcase the value that a diverse workforce brings to the sector. I’m looking forward to this new challenge and working with the team to build on Lumo’s success and developing new ways to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers.”

Firth’s distinguished career includes senior roles at leading transport operators such as LNER and FirstBus, where her vision and leadership were instrumental in delivering transformative results. Her expertise aligns perfectly with Lumo’s ambitious growth plans and its mission to provide a compelling alternative to domestic air travel through its low-carbon, great value cross-border services connecting Edinburgh with the North East of England and London.

Martijn Gilbert, Managing Director of Lumo, said: “Rachel’s appointment is a fantastic addition to our team. Her extensive experience and passion for customer experience make her the perfect fit for Lumo. We are committed to leading the way in sustainable and customer-centric rail travel, and Rachel’s expertise will undoubtedly help us achieve this vision.”