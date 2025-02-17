New industry workshop promises to demystify rail freight

Posted: 17 February 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

New for 2025, and as part of its extensive programme of industry events spanning all areas of logistics, business group Logistics UK is simplifying the rail freight industry for new entrants with an interactive workshop delivered in collaboration with Great British Railways Transition Team (GBRTT).

Taking place on 27 February at Waterloo Station in London, “Demystifying Rail Freight” will break down the intricacies of rail transportation and equip participants with the knowledge and confidence needed to embark on their journey into rail freight.

The workshop is expected to provide practical insights into how organisations can incorporate rail into their overall freight strategy and begin exploiting a mode of transport which produces 76% less CO 2 per tonne than road transport; helps to reduce road congestion and is generally faster, more reliable and cost-effective than road over long distances.

Logistics UK, Senior Policy Advisor – Rail, Ellis Shelton said, “It is well known that rail freight excels in industries such as manufacturing and construction, but it can play a significant role for all sectors. The challenge for many organisations is knowing where to start, and “Demystifying Rail Freight” will give participants a foundational understanding and the practical steps to take to support the movement of goods onto rail.”

During the workshop, GBRTT will provide an overview of the rail freight landscape and participants will also learn about the latest technological innovations and have the opportunity to network with industry experts.

The workshop is free to attend and to register click here: https://logistics.org.uk/events/currently-live/demystifying-rail-freight

Demystifying Rail Freight – 27 February 2025 (11:00 – 15:00) Great British Railways Transition Team Waterloo General Offices London Waterloo Station London SE1 8SW

