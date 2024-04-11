Recommended

news

UIC launches the Sustainability Impact Awards 2024

Posted: 11 April 2024

The International Union of Railways (UIC) have launched their Sustainability Impact Awards, nominations and applications are now open.

uic sustainability

A prestigious sustainability competition organised by the UIC will honour and showcase outstanding achievements in the global railway sector

The UIC Sustainability Impact Awards 2024 #UIC_SIA2024 will shine a spotlight on the best practices and innovative projects from railway companies that have demonstrated impact and made rail more environmentally friendly, efficient and ethically responsible.

Who is eligible to apply for the award?

Nominations are open exclusively to all UIC members

When do nominations close?

All projects/initiatives must be submitted by 15 May 2024

Award categories

The UIC Sustainability Impact Awards 2024 categories recognise the full range of innovation transforming the rail sector today.

Each category is devoted to a different aspect of sustainability, aligned with the UIC 2030 vision “Design a better Future”, and supports a number of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The projects submitted should be able to demonstrate that they had an impact in 2022-2023.

 Customer Service

  • Accessibility, diversity and inclusion
  • Climate change adaptation and resilience

 Cities and Communities

  • Modal Shift
  • Healthy cities and communities

 Innovation

  • Energy and decarbonisation
  • Natural resources

 Seamless Connectivity

An award ceremony will be organised during InnoTrans, the International Trade Fair for Transport Technology, on the evening of 25 September 2024, at the Alstom stand, #UIC_SIA2024, Platinum sponsor.

This provides an opportunity to meet as a community, and highlight and share the transformative action being taken in rail.

How to nominate your projects? Read the application guidelines carefully, chose a category and nominate your organisation here.

