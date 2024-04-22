STG Logistics and Union Pacific Railroad extend partnership

0 SHARES

Posted: 22 April 2024 | Emily Budgen |

STG Logistics and Union Pacific have reaffirmed their long standing partnership, working together in a freight capacity.

STG Logistics, a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions, is pleased to announced an extended, long-term partnership with Union Pacific Railroad. The agreement builds upon three decades of STG and Union Pacific working together to deliver goods and products to consumers, while ensuring continuity and excellence within the nation’s supply chain.

STG is a leading national containerised logistics services provider including asset-based intermodal transportation, marine and rail drayage, warehousing and CFS solutions and over the road FTL and LTL services. With over 35 years of experience in domestic logistics STG has access to every major rail ramp and port in the country. STG is a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners and Oaktree Capital Management.

“We are extremely excited about this partnership,” said Tyler Holtgreven, Senior Vice President of Operations with STG. “This new contract will help STG with our growth trajectory while continuing a relationship that reflects our values and our vision for the future of intermodal.”

Moving freight by rail offers a variety of benefits, including reduced carbon emissions, making it an environmentally responsible option. Rail transportation also offers cost-effective solutions for long-distance freight hauling, leading to economic efficiency and sustainability for customers.

“We are proud of the long and successful history we share with STG Logistics,” said Kari Kirchhoefer, Senior Vice President – Marketing and Sales, Union Pacific Railroad. “Our partnership is a reflection of our mutual commitment to providing safe, reliable and environmentally responsible service to our customers.”