Metrolinx release new GO Train service schedule

0 SHARES

Posted: 18 April 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Metrolinx have released a new GO Train schedule, informing their customers of some changes to a timetable, and an increased service.

Metrolinx is expanding transit options by increasing GO Train service, giving customers more flexibility and choice.

Starting on 28 April, the transit agency is making the biggest GO Train service increase since 2013 by adding over 300 weekly train trips, bringing service to 96.5 per cent of pre-pandemic service levels.

Metrolinx is also adjusting GO Bus service to better meet customer needs and demand.

This is all part of an integrated plan to expand transit and connect people to more places, jobs, and opportunities across the region.

Metrolinx is adding more GO Train service on the Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Kitchener, Stouffville and Milton Lines.

Customers can take advantage of the new 15-minute weekend service on the Lakeshore West and Lakeshore East GO Lines – an increase from the previous 30-minute service.

Lakeshore West customers can jump on a train every 15 minutes on weekend afternoons and evenings between Oakville GO and Union Station

Lakeshore East customers can jump on a train every 15 minutes on weekend afternoons and evenings between Durham College Oshawa GO and Union Station

Also starting on 28 April, Kitchener Line customers are getting 30-minute weekday midday and evening service between Bramalea and Union Station – a 43 per cent increase in trips on this line.

On the Stouffville Line, evening GO Train service is coming back seven days a week. This new service begins on the same day.

For the Milton Line, two new rush hour trips are also being added, starting 28 April.

The new morning trip will leave Milton GO at 6:43 a.m., arriving at Union Station at 7:48 a.m.

The new afternoon trip will depart Union Station at 4:10 p.m., arriving at Milton at 5:12 p.m.

Some trip times are also changing on the Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Milton, Kitchener, Barrie, and Stouffville Lines – so be sure to check schedules on the GO Transit website.