Union Pacific reports first quarter 2024 results

0 SHARES

Posted: 26 April 2024 | Emily Budgen |

American railroad operator Union Pacific have reported their results for the first quarter of 2024.

Union Pacific Corporation have reported 2024 first quarter net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.69 per diluted share. This compares to 2023 first quarter net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.67 per diluted share.

“Our team delivered strong financial results in the first quarter as we navigated a challenging freight market and normal winter conditions,” said Jim Vena, Union Pacific Chief Executive Officer. “These results build on the momentum we established as we exited 2023 and provide further proof of what’s possible as we strive to be the best in safety, service, and operational excellence. This is a great start to the year, but we understand there’s work to be done to achieve our goals and meet our stakeholders’ expectations.”

First Quarter Summary: 2024 vs. 2023

Financial Results: Improved Operational Efficiency and Core Pricing Gains Drive Increase in Operating Income; First Quarter Records for Operating Income and Net Income

Operating revenue of $6.0 billion was flat driven by core pricing gains and business mix offset by reduced fuel surcharge revenue and lower volume.

Freight revenue excluding fuel surcharge revenue grew 4% as revenue carloads declined 1%.

Operating ratio was 60.7%, an improvement of 140 basis points. Lower fuel prices during the quarter negatively impacted the operating ratio 60 basis points.

Operating income of $2.4 billion was up 3%.

Operating Performance: Improvement Across Safety, Service, and Operational Excellence; First Quarter Record for Fuel Consumption Rate

Union Pacific’s reportable personal injury and reportable derailment rates both improved.

Quarterly freight car velocity was 203 daily miles per car, a 4% improvement.

Quarterly locomotive productivity was 135 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 10% improvement.

Average maximum train length was 9,287 feet, a 1% increase.

Quarterly workforce productivity improved 1% to 1,000 car miles per employee.

Fuel consumption rate of 1.115, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, improved 1%.

2024 Outlook

Updated

Profitability outlook gaining momentum with strong service product, improving network efficiency, and solid pricing

Restarting share repurchases in second quarter

Affirmed