InnoTrans 2024: More efficient and sustainable mobility with digitalisation

Posted: 16 May 2024

The build-up for Innotrans 2024, organised by Messe Berlin, is well underway, with new features for the event being announced.

From 24 to 27 September 2024 at InnoTrans on the Berlin Exhibition Grounds the focus is on how electrification, digitalisation, automation and sustainability will shape the future of mobility. At the leading trade fair for transport technology exhibitors are presenting world innovations and new designs for mobility that will be safer, more efficient and sustainable. The trade fair gathers the leading figures of the transport sector and provides a unique opportunity to network and for international cooperation. Events will kick off with the opening of InnoTrans.

InnoTrans to open with high-profile guests from politics and science

On 24 September 2024, EU Transport Commissioner Adina Valean (TBC), Federal Minister of Transport and Digital Affairs Dr. Volker Wissing and Dirk Hoffmann, COO Messe Berlin, will open InnoTrans at a festive ceremony at palais.Berlin with over 1,000 guests from politics, business and the media. The panel discussion under the heading ’From Hype to Reality – AI in the Mobility Sector’ will include Federal Minister of Transport and Digital Affairs Dr. Volker Wissing, CEO Deutsche Bahn AG Dr. Richard Lutz, CEO Moroccan National Railways Office (ONCF) Mohamed Rabie Khlie, president of Alstom Transport S.A. Henri Poupart-Lafarge, CEO Siemens Mobility GmbH Michael Peter, and CEO CAF S.A. Javier Martínez Ojinaga.

New exhibition area: AI Mobility Lab with over 30 exhibitors presents new AI technology

With digitalisation moving forward apace, public transport systems are becoming more and more networked and automated. InnoTrans 2024 is addressing this topic with a new exhibition area, the AI Mobility Lab in the Public Transport segment in Hall 7.1a.

“Combining transport technology and AI helps to make transport more and more efficient, sustainable and customer-friendly. InnoTrans is where domestic and international transport companies and networks come face to face with innovative developments in the mobility sector“, said Kerstin Schulz, director of InnoTrans.

At the AI Mobility Lab over 30 exhibitors will highlight the potential and challenges of AI, cybersecurity, data protection and robotics in the rail industry. Exhibitors include Google Cloud (Hall 7.1a I 230). “At Google Cloud we have made it our mission to help organisations exploit the potential of data and AI in order to make logistics and supply chains more efficient. For us, InnoTrans with its new AI Mobility Lab is one of the industry’s most important meeting places and we are really looking forward to discussing multimodal solutions and generative AI with transport decision-makers“, said Guido Massfeller, director of Business Development Public Sector, Germany, Google Cloud.

At the AI Mobility Lab, Next Generation Robotics (Hall 7.1a I 570) is exhibiting its new multimodal modular robotic platform (ARGO) for automatically inspecting rail vehicle undercarriages. ARGO is designed to inspect rail vehicle undercarriages on any type of track, whether on standard gauge over sleepers or in inspection pits. ARGO is equipped with a robotic arm which can make high-resolution images of critical undercarriage components from various angles. The images are checked with advanced AI algorithms to establish maintenance requirements. “We hope to present our groundbreaking technology to all the leading rail companies in Europe and around the world. It enables digitalised inspection of rail vehicles and along with it predictive maintenance 4.0“, said Massimiliano Gabardi, CEO and co-founder of Next Generation Robotics Srl.

Also exhibiting is the CRRC Academy (Hall 7.1a I 231). The company is presenting its Industrial AI Open Platform, a cloud-based collaborative AI tech solution tailored to industrial application requirements. Its aim is to integrate the latest AI technology, high-performance computing and flexible data collection processing on a modular open platform, to realise new production potential and to transcend traditional industrial systems. ZHAO Mingyuan, deputy dean of the CRRC Academy, is convinced that “as Industry 4.0 gathers pace, AI will become a driving force for digitalisation and intelligence in the industry. The Industrial AI Open Platform overcomes the barriers between traditional and individual industrial systems and meets a demand for customer-oriented intelligent industrial system research and development. The AI Open Platform was tested on rail transport and in wind energy systems over a period of three months.“

Other exhibitors at the AI Mobility Lab include Cisco Systems Inc. (Hall 7.1a I 208), Avaron Technologies Limited (Hall 7.1a I 206), 4AI Systems (Hall 7.1a I 550), OSTIRION SLU (Hall 7.1a I 203), Infodev Electronic Designers International (Hall 7.1a I 210) and Eyyes GmbH (Hall 7.1a I 170).

AI Mobility Corner: lectures and networking

The trade fair will be accompanied by lectures at the AI Mobility Corner in Hall 7.1a, where for the duration of the fair visitors can follow lectures onstage live or on demand later via the service portal InnoTrans Plus.

AI tours: guided tours at InnoTrans

In order to ensure visitors meet the right exhibitors, InnoTrans 2024 is for the first time offering four different tours focusing on AI. These will take place daily during the fair and supplement the regular World Innovation Tours of Railway Technology, Public Transport/Interiors, Tunnel Construction/Infrastructure and the Outdoor/Bus Display. AI tours will begin daily at the AI Mobility Lab.