Škoda Group acquires Cegelec a.s.

0 SHARES

Posted: 16 May 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Škoda Group has acquired 100% of the shares of Cegelec a.s. from VINCI Energies, a member of the multinational industrial group VINCI.

Credit: Škoda Group

Škoda Group has acquired 100% of the shares of Cegelec a.s. from VINCI Energies, a member of the multinational industrial group VINCI. This acquisition will allow Škoda Group to expand its portfolio with additional components for various public transport vehicles and an interesting range of services. Furthermore, Škoda Group will gain a highly experienced team of employees. The company Cegelec a.s. will continue its business activities within Škoda Group under the new name Electric Components a.s.

“Škoda Group is undergoing long-term development, which includes strengthening our R&D, production, and service capacities. We are looking forward to working with new colleagues and to working on interesting projects – both existing and new ones – that will soon await us,” said Karel Majer, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Sales Director of Škoda Electric a.s., part of Škoda Group, under which the newly acquired company will operate.

Cegelec a.s. (now Electric Components a.s.) is a company engaged in the development and production of electrical equipment with a focus on public transport. Its main focus is on the supply of electrical equipment for trams, trolleybuses, metro and suburban railways. In cooperation with other entities, it is also involved in the modernisation of rolling stock, especially trams from the original production of ČKD Praha.

“I believe that the combination of our know-how will contribute to the expansion of our joint activities in other projects around the world,” adds Miroslav Opa, former CEO and now Chairman of the Board of Electric Components a.s.