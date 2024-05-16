Recommended

Hot off the press!: Global Railway Review Issue 2
READ NOW: Global Railway Review’s Track Insight: Digitalisation
DOWNLOAD NOW: 2024 media planner
LIVE WEBINAR: Strengthening Rail’s Cyber Defences in an evolving digital world | 14 June 13:30 BST
LISTEN NOW: The Right Track Podcast Series, Ep 4 – Infrastructure in India
READ NOW: Keeping Rail Relevant
news

Škoda Group acquires Cegelec a.s.

Posted: 16 May 2024 | | No comments yet

Škoda Group has acquired 100% of the shares of Cegelec a.s. from VINCI Energies, a member of the multinational industrial group VINCI.

skoda cegelec

Credit: Škoda Group

Škoda Group has acquired 100% of the shares of Cegelec a.s. from VINCI Energies, a member of the multinational industrial group VINCI. This acquisition will allow Škoda Group to expand its portfolio with additional components for various public transport vehicles and an interesting range of services. Furthermore, Škoda Group will gain a highly experienced team of employees. The company Cegelec a.s. will continue its business activities within Škoda Group under the new name Electric Components a.s.

“Škoda Group is undergoing long-term development, which includes strengthening our R&D, production, and service capacities. We are looking forward to working with new colleagues and to working on interesting projects – both existing and new ones – that will soon await us,” said Karel Majer, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Sales Director of Škoda Electric a.s., part of Škoda Group, under which the newly acquired company will operate. 

Cegelec a.s. (now Electric Components a.s.) is a company engaged in the development and production of electrical equipment with a focus on public transport. Its main focus is on the supply of electrical equipment for trams, trolleybuses, metro and suburban railways. In cooperation with other entities, it is also involved in the modernisation of rolling stock, especially trams from the original production of ČKD Praha. 

“I believe that the combination of our know-how will contribute to the expansion of our joint activities in other projects around the world,” adds Miroslav Opa, former CEO and now Chairman of the Board of Electric Components a.s.

More Like This

Award-winning Maglód hall welcomes Polish company Rohlig SUUS Logistics as latest tenant

InnoTrans 2024: More efficient and sustainable mobility with digitalisation

ALLRAIL on track access fees in the Netherlands

Related topics

Related organisations

, ,

Related people

,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.