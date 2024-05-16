Award-winning Maglód hall welcomes Polish company Rohlig SUUS Logistics as latest tenant

Posted: 16 May 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Polish freight company Rohlig SUUS Logistics have found a new home, becoming the newest tenant at Maglód Hall in Hungary.

Rohlig SUUS Logistics, the largest Polish logistics operator, will open its first warehouse in Hungary with an area of 7,000 sqm in mid-summer at the state-of-the-art logistics park near the Budapest International Airport. HelloParks Maglód’s 45,000 sqm MG3 facility will support tenants’ operations with flexible green features, efficient and cost-effective building management, and market-leading technical solutions.

SUUS, a leading logistics service provider in Central and Eastern Europe, will be the new tenant of HelloParks Maglód’s MG3 building. Under a long-term lease agreement with the Hungarian-based industrial property developer HelloParks, the Polish company, which specialises in integrated logistics solutions, will lease 7,000 sqm of space for its new Hungarian operation. The facility will serve as a multi-purpose logistics centre, encompassing a logistics warehouse with 3,000 pallet places and a handling terminal as well. The Maglód site will be a strategically important location for the company’s growing network of domestic partners. SUUS’s services in the region extend beyond warehousing to encompass full truckload (FTL) and less-than-truckload (LTL) road transport; rail, sea and air freight; as well as project cargo. The company also places a strong emphasis on the development of customs services.

Laszló Molnár, Managing Director at Rohlig SUUS Logistics Hungary Kft., said: “The modern hub greatly enhances our competencies in Hungary. Contract logistics, including storage, order picking and value-added services such as co-packing and labelling, have been added to our portfolio. Our new investment can serve as a warehouse for raw materials and finished goods as well as a distribution center.” He added: “Its strategic positioning, nestled near the intersection of the M0 motorway, the vital M4 section of European route E60, and the busy Budapest Airport, positions it as a crucial junction in the supply networks of both local businesses and international corporations. This includes prominent players in the automotive sector, a cornerstone of the Hungarian economy.”

Besides its convenient location near Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport and numerous major transport hubs, another pivotal factor for the Polish tenant was the capacity to effectively facilitate its expanding network of domestic partners from its central hub in Maglód. Here, they can access adaptable and scalable warehouse and office facilities to meet their evolving needs. HelloParks concluded the agreement with the professional support of CBRE. With this lease deal, 27,300 sqm, or more than 60 per cent of the space in the Maglód MG3 facility, has already been taken by tenants, including major companies such as

Aeroplex, Loginvent and WellPack. The numerous modern technologies used in the logistics park, as well as the pro-environmental and pro-social solutions, such as a relaxation zone for drivers in the warehouse, were also important considerations for SUUS in its decision-making process.

The 45,000 sqm MG3 warehouse, the second phase of HelloParks Maglód, was the first industrial property in Hungary to be awarded the highest BREEAM rating of Outstanding in the New Construction category. In addition to the completed building, the New Construction category assesses the entire design, construction and project management process, from the sourcing and supply of raw materials to waste management and the technologies installed and used. The company was previously the first in Hungary to achieve an Excellent rating in the Industrial Property category — with its now fully occupied MG1 hall of the Maglód megapark. From 2023, it has been the only company to build all its new facilities to the most stringent Outstanding criteria.

“We have completed a complex and lengthy negotiation process with our new client —everyone in the team working hard to contribute to the transaction’s success. Our latest achievement in the Budapest International Airport’s area makes us proud and strengthens our ambition to make HelloParks Maglód the strongest player in this submarket. In addition to its convenient location, sustainability and flexible, efficient operations are the most important factors for our tenants, and we provide them with state-of-the-art facilities to meet their needs,” said András Bodahelyi, Senior Business Development Manager of HelloParks.