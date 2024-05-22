IntelliTrans Hires new Chief Technology Officer

Posted: 22 May 2024

IntelliTrans, a global multimodal transportation management solutions provider, announces the hiring of Jim Bell as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

As CTO, Jim will lead the company’s technology initiatives to enhance existing and future IntelliTrans transportation management solutions. The addition of Jim Bell to the senior leadership team is a strategic move for IntelliTrans, and his 25 years of extensive experience and technical expertise will help drive the strategic vision of innovative, best-in-class solutions for customers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jim Bell to the IntelliTrans team,” says Chad Raube, President and CEO of IntelliTrans. “Jim is a visionary technologist with a demonstrated history of building world-class teams and innovating processes at leading SaaS and technology-driven service companies. Our goal is to lead the way in excellence within the bulk and break bulk TMS sector, and Jim’s deep expertise and strategic insights will be pivotal in achieving these goals and empowering our customers to succeed.”

“With IntelliTrans’ impressive history, I am deeply honoured to be joining a company so devoted to excellence and a leading provider of transportation management solutions around the world,” says Jim Bell, CTO of IntelliTrans. “As we evolve and expand our offering to tackle the supply chain’s biggest opportunities, I look forward to working with our talented teams to ensure IntelliTrans’ continued growth. Like myself, our people are excited and committed to making a positive impact by solving critical challenges for our clients, launching new products and features, and introducing innovative new concepts.”

Most recently, Jim Bell served as Senior Vice President of Engineering at Transcendent, an operations management software company whose platform facilitates the management of billions in assets and inventory, where he shepherded the technology roadmap, development, testing, and infrastructure of enterprise inventory, asset management, and supply chain optimization software. For private equity-backed SaaS ventures and various other companies, including AT&T, Chick-fil-A, and KPMG, Jim has delivered a host of mission-critical projects, led distributed technology teams in a dozen countries, and held multiple executive-level positions.

Jim earned his Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from Duke University, a Master of Science in Engineering degree in Computer Science from the University of California at Berkeley, and an MBA from the Scheller College of Business at Georgia Institute of Technology.

IntelliTrans provides the only multimodal SaaS-based TMS solution that incorporates disparate data sources, provides automated functionality to replace many manual or distributed processes, and provides the visibility needed to optimize logistics operations.