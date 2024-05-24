Railway Benefit Fund Charity Charter Event – Bucket & Spade!

The Railway Benefit Fund are calling all railway enthusiasts and passionate supporters to join us on a day trip to Scarborough or York, onboard the iconic Class 40 locomotive D213 ‘Andania’.

Don’t miss out on the last few tickets for the Charity Charter Event, “Bucket & Spade”! This train journey sets off from Crewe, Warrington Bank Quay, or Manchester Victoria, on June 5th, 2024.

Here’s why you don’t want to miss it:

Travel in style on First-Class carriages hauled by the iconic Class 40 locomotive D213 ‘Andania.’

Full Class Dining is available, featuring a menu that will tantalise any taste buds

Support The Railway Benefit Fund, a charity dedicated to current, former, and retired railway staff and their families across the UK.

Limited tickets are available! Secure yours now at: https://www.branchline.uk/fixture_set_id.php?id=449

And that’s not all! The RBF are also offering you the chance to enter their raffle to win 2 First Class dining tickets for this incredible adventure.

Raffle tickets start at £5 for ten entries: Raffle ends 30th May 2024: Win Tickets on the Class 40 Charter – Crewe to Scarborough – 5th June 2024 | Eventgroove Fundraising

Get onboard for an unforgettable journey and make a real difference in the lives of railway families.