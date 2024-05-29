TX Logistik launches new intermodal connection in Sweden

Posted: 29 May 2024 | Emily Budgen |

International logistics company, TX Logistik, have launched a new intermodal connection in Sweden, with two new round trips.

The new route will be operated with two round trips per week and 32 loading units per train. In addition to all types of cranable trailers, non-cranable semi-trailers can also be loaded onto the rails quickly and easily using the Nikrasa TX handling system, without having to change the existing standards in the terminals, on the wagon and on the rail. A corresponding number of Nikrasa plates are available. The new connection, for which TX Logistik provides all services itself, is operated

as an open train system and is already being used by well-known freight forwarders.

In addition to cranable trailers of all kinds, non-cranable semi-trailers can also be loaded onto the rail quickly and easily using the Nikrasa TX transhipment system, without having to change the existing standards in the terminals, on the wagon and on the rail.

The intermodal train takes around six hours to travel from the Arken intermodal terminal in the port of Gothenburg on the Swedish west coast to the Eskilstuna intermodal terminal (west of Stockholm). After handling the trailers required there and picking up new units, the journey continues to Umeå in the north, where it takes around 14 hours to reach the intermodal terminal there. TX Logistik is currently the only freight railway to use the Botnia Railway route along the Swedish east coast, which

freight trains can drive on at speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour.

This is possible because TX Logistik uses modern ETCS locomotives on the line, which is equipped with the European Train Control System. The new connection strengthens TX Logistik’s network within Sweden. The company is already one of the most important providers of intermodal rail freight transport there. With seven round trips per week, for example, an open train system is operated on the route between Trelleborg, Malmö and Eskilstuna. TX Logistik transports groceries for the retail chain Coop on ten round trips a week between Kjula (very near to Eskilstuna) and Malmö, and a block train connection is operated for Lkw Walter as company train with three weekly round trips between

Trelleborg and Eskilstuna. This service is supplemented by traction services, which are provided for the Scandinavian part of the route within the framework of European TX relations.