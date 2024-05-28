Recommended

Hot off the press!: Global Railway Review Issue 2
READ NOW: Global Railway Review’s Track Insight: Digitalisation
DOWNLOAD NOW: 2024 media planner
LIVE WEBINAR: Strengthening Rail’s Cyber Defences in an evolving digital world | 14 June 13:30 BST
LISTEN NOW: The Right Track Podcast Series, Ep 4 – Infrastructure in India
READ NOW: Keeping Rail Relevant
news

CN representatives to address Bernstein’s Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Posted: 28 May 2024 | | No comments yet

Canadian railway operator CN will be represented at Bernstein’s Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on 31st May.

cn bernstein

Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), will address the Bernstein’s 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on 31st May 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

CN will provide a live webcast via the Investors section of its website at www.cn.ca/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

More Like This

Northern using artificial intelligence to count the number of passengers on region’s trains

Save A Train continues to innovate with rail enrichment

How the HS1 train route could connect directly to the National Grid