CN representatives to address Bernstein’s Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Posted: 28 May 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Canadian railway operator CN will be represented at Bernstein’s Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on 31st May.

Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), will address the Bernstein’s 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on 31st May 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

CN will provide a live webcast via the Investors section of its website at www.cn.ca/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.