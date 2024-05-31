Network Rail: Freight train derailment in Preston

Posted: 31 May 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Network Rail have urged passengers to check before they travel, after a freight train derailment near Preston.

Services in Lancashire and Cumbria have been suspended after a freight train derailed on Wednesday afternoon.

Network Rail engineers are working as fast as possible to make the route safe for passengers.

Avanti Trains have issued a ‘do not travel’ notice for passengers affecting journeys between Preston and Scotland. Transpennine services are also affected. Disruption is expected for the rest of the day.

Kara Wood, Network Rail’s acting North West route strategy director, said: “We’re sorry to passengers affected by the derailment. We have specialist repair teams on site working as fast as they can to make the railway safe.

“Disruption is expected for the rest of the day, so we’re urging people to plan their journeys and check before they travel with their train operator or National Rail Enquiries.”

Work will take place throughout the day to reopen the line as soon as possible.