QTS Group empowers future rail experts at industry event

0 SHARES

Posted: 30 May 2024 | Emily Budgen |

QTS Group, the national rail contractor, ran their first futures sessions at their HQ in South Lanarkshire, working with rail experts.

National rail contractor, QTS Group, hosted its ‘The Future of Rail’ event at its headquarters in South Lanarkshire last week with partnered experts Scotland’s Railway, AmcoGiffen, and Clarke Telecom.

Now in its third year, the event inspires children to learn more about the job roles and potential career paths within the rail industry.

QTS Group hosted several activities and workshops, including guest STEM activities, machinery demonstrations, careers, and supplier stands.

Around 250 students from across the region attended on 22nd May, including Strathaven Academy, St Andrews & St Brides and Calderglen High in Lanarkshire, Loudon Academy, Grange Academy, Marr College, Greenwood Academy, Irvine Royal, Prestwick Academy in Ayrshire and Shawlands Academy in Glasgow. The Developing Young Workforce Hub, East Ayrshire SL33, also attended the session.

The company also hosted a day tailored for industry on the 23rd May, which featured demonstrations of the company’s innovative plant machinery, drone technology and overhead line capabilities. The day also featured a panel of rail industry experts which focused on the impact of inclement weather on the railway, strategies for managing it, and its implications for future design.

Guest speakers discussing the topic included; Andy Steel, Managing Director of QTS Group; David Lister, Safety & Sustainability Director for ScotRail; Alan Ross, Director of Engineering & Asset of Network Rail; Margaret Gibb, Commercial Director of Network Rail; and Jim Double, Regional Managing Director of AmcoGiffen. The discussion was moderated by Meirion Thomas, Senior Director of Arcadis.

Andy Steel, Managing Director of QTS Group, said: “Our Future of Rail event provides a fantastic opportunity to engage with young people and inspire them to consider rewarding careers in the rail industry.

“As a proud employer in the region, QTS is committed to showcasing the attractive careers on offer to the communities we operate in, while also emphasising the importance of diversity and inclusion across the sector. Tackling the skills shortage is a priority, and events like these are hugely important in helping to produce a qualified rail workforce fit for the future.

“I’d like to thank all our attendees and panel members for their insightful contributions on the impact of inclement weather on the railway, addressing crucial questions on planning, response, and future design considerations. We must continue to innovate and adapt to ensure the continued success of our industry.”

QTS Group provides numerous initiatives to encourage young people to join the industry, including offering apprenticeships and traineeships, launching a graduate development programme, and its award winning Rail Skills Academy.