Norfolk Southern advances safety measures in 2024 Midyear report

20 June 2024

Norfolk Southern’s 2024 Midyear Safety Report highlights significant advancements in its Six-Point Safety Plan, strong union collaboration and the implementation of new safety technologies.

Norfolk Southern Corporation has announced that it has released its 2024 Midyear Safety Report, showcasing significant progress in its ongoing efforts to enhance railroad safety. The company is committed to safeguarding its employees and the communities it serves, with strides made through its Six-Point Safety Plan, collaboration with unions and the implementation of feedback from an independent safety consultant.

Alan H. Shaw, President and CEO of Norfolk Southern, said: “When we make a promise, we deliver on that promise. That started with our Six-Point Safety Plan announced last spring and progress has continued in 2024. Norfolk Southern has maintained our positive safety momentum into 2024 with year-to-date improvement across all our core safety metrics.”

Claude Mongeau, Chair of the Norfolk Southern Board of Directors, said: “Safety is priority number one at Norfolk Southern. We’re grateful to everyone who has contributed to our continuous improvement to ensure that Norfolk Southern remains a strong, sustainable and safe company for years to come.”

The report details several key achievements and initiatives:

Company-wide actions

Hot bearing detector systems: Installed 187 out of a planned 259 systems to enhance safety monitoring

Digital train inspection portals: Launched three portals using machine learning vision inspection technology, with a goal of having 20 operational by the end of 2026

Acoustic bearing detectors: Deployed 17 new detectors, expanding the safety technology network.

Significant safety achievements

Mainline accident reduction: Reduced mainline accidents by 38% in 2023, positioning the company among the top Class I railroads for safety

FRA personal injury index: Brought the index down from 1.51 in 2020 to 1.09 in 2023, nearly 14% lower than the 10-year average

Employee accident reduction: Lowered employee accidents by 28% since 2020.

Strong union collaboration

Joint commitment with unions: Partnered with leaders of 12 labour unions to enhance safety, resulting in initiatives like the Signal Safety Collaboration programme.

Communication enhancements: Ordered over 2,300 Kenwood and Icom model antennas for hand-held radios to improve crew communication

“Walk with a Purpose” programme: Provided work boot vouchers to all employees, fulfilling nearly 40% of orders within the first two weeks.

The 2024 Midyear Safety Report underscores Norfolk Southern’s commitment to creating a robust safety culture through vigilance and continuous improvement, aiming to set the highest standards in safety and operational excellence.