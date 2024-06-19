Revised Rail Baltica plans for Kaunas-Vilnius section presented to public

0 SHARES

Posted: 19 June 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Lithuania unveils refined proposals for the Kaunas-Vilnius Rail Baltica route, inviting public feedback until 9 August 2024, to enhance regional connectivity and infrastructure development.

Credit: Rail Baltica

In a recent development concerning the Rail Baltica project’s Kaunas-Vilnius section, revised solutions have been unveiled to the public. The initiative aims to integrate the Baltic capitals into the European rail network swiftly, underscoring its regional significance.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of Lithuania, Mindaugas Tarnauskas, said: “One of the main objectives of Rail Baltica is to integrate the Baltic capitals into the European rail network as quickly as possible. The link with Vilnius undoubtedly increases the added value of the project and is important for the whole region, so we hope that the improved solutions based on the received proposals will allow us to move forward and better meet the expectations of the public.”

The drafting process for the special territorial planning document has diligently considered 215 public proposals. These include adjustments to motorway routes, railway alignments, and land acquisitions.

Vytis Žalimas, CEO of LTG Infra, said: “Many of the proposals have been taken into account wherever possible. The municipalities and citizens know best the transport routes that matter to them the most, which is why public involvement is essential. Bringing infrastructure to an urbanised area is always more difficult. The process must be open, assured and consider the interests and emerging needs of local residents and businesses.”

The Rail Baltica project envisages a 95km main line from Vilnius to Kaunas, with additional links totalling 156km. Once completed, it promises to reduce travel time between Vilnius and Kaunas to approximately 38 minutes, marking a significant advancement in regional connectivity.

The project’s optimal route, the northern S5 alternative, had been selected in late 2021 following extensive stakeholder consultations. The current phase involves the preparation of the Engineering Infrastructure Development Plan by joint venture partners Sweco Lietuva UAB and DB Engineering & Consulting GmbH.

Rail Baltica, hailed as the largest railway infrastructure endeavour in Baltic history, will establish an electrified European-standard two-track railway across Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. The initiative spans a total of 870km, affirming its transformative impact on regional transportation and connectivity.

Members of the public can review the draft special spatial planning document and Strategic Environmental Assessment Report until 9 August 2024, accessible via the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Lithuania’s website, the TPS Gateway and designated public offices. An exhibition of these documents is also scheduled at various municipal administrations across key districts until the same date.

For further details and engagement opportunities, interested parties are encouraged to visit the project’s Web GIS portal and participate in ongoing consultations.