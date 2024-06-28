High Speed Rail Group welcomes Mattias Bjornfors to board of directors

Posted: 28 June 2024 | Global Railway Review |

HS1 Ltd’s Mattias Bjornfors joins the High Speed Rail Group board, bringing nearly 20 years of infrastructure and regulatory expertise to support the development of high-speed rail in the UK.

Credit: High Speed Rail Group

The High Speed Rail Group (HSRG) has announced the appointment of Mattias Bjornfors, currently the Strategy and Regulation Director at HS1 Ltd, to its board of directors. Bjornfors, who brings nearly two decades of experience in the infrastructure and regulatory sectors, will provide critical economic insights to support HSRG’s mission to advance high-speed rail development in the UK.

In his role at HS1 Ltd, Bjornfors oversees business development, customer relations and regulatory processes, including the upcoming PR24 regulatory review. HS1 Ltd operates the high-speed rail connection from London to the Eurotunnel, managing major stations such as St Pancras International, Stratford, Ebbsfleet and Ashford. Previously, Bjornfors served as the Head of Economics and Regulation at Gatwick Airport Ltd.

Bjornfors’s extensive expertise, particularly in the successful operation of HS1, is expected to be invaluable to HSRG. His knowledge will help ensure that the group continues to effectively advocate for high-speed rail development and emphasises the economic benefits of infrastructure projects extending beyond Birmingham. This advocacy is crucial in keeping these initiatives at the forefront of the Government’s agenda.

HSRG aims to promote and support the development of a world-class high-speed rail network across the UK, with the goal of benefiting people, businesses and communities. The group combines expertise in engineering, operations, funding and regulation, and has recently released a report titled “High Speed Rail: Exploring the Potential.” This report outlines five recommendations for the next UK government, which, if implemented, could help the UK achieve the new capacity and connectivity needed for sustainable growth.

Upon his appointment, Bjornfors said: “It is an honour to have been appointed to join the HSRG Board of Directors. The industry is currently in a period of uncertainty and controversy surrounding recent decisions on HS2, and I welcome the opportunity to use my background as an economist to offer a different perspective to the Group. Ahead of the upcoming election, it is imperative that HSRG continues to highlight the need to drive economic growth and transform prosperity and productivity across the UK.”

HSRG remains committed to advocating for high-speed rail as a catalyst for economic development and connectivity throughout the nation.